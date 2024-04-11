Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $80,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $75.32 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

