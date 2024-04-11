Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

