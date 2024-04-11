iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 689,913 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,113,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

