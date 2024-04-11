Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $55.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $55,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

