Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $173.06 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $173.06 million and $754,097.90 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $10.79 or 0.00015375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,148.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $603.39 or 0.00860163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00131110 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.80553308 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $929,228.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

