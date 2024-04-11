FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FirstService has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $157.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

