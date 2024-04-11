Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,781. The firm has a market cap of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,486.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Saul Centers
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
