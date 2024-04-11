Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,781. The firm has a market cap of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,486.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

