MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Up 0%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 2,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.