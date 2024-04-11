ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 10,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Pet Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

