Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Down 2.1%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Harvey Norman Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

