Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Down 2.1%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
Harvey Norman Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.
Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Norman
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.