Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 5%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 91,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 75,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

