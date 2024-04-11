Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 4.7%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 1,355,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 224,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rio2 from C$0.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$112.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

