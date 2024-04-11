Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. 128,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 251,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

