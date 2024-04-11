iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20. Approximately 74,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 95,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

