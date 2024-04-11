iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHFGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.20. Approximately 74,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 95,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.