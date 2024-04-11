Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,393,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,953 shares.The stock last traded at $64.12 and had previously closed at $63.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.