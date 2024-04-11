Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,118,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 881% from the previous session’s volume of 419,701 shares.The stock last traded at $37.94 and had previously closed at $38.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

