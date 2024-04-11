Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.04. 1,159,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,927,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 in the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.