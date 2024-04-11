RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RSF opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.23.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
