RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RSF opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.