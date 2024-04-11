International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.89 and last traded at $186.99. 647,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,919,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

