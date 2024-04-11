Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.28. 8,114,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 40,021,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

