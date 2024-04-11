Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $160.63 and last traded at $160.66. 1,305,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,580,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.27.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

