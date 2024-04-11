Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SL Green Realty (SLG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG):

4/2/2024 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

3/26/2024 – SL Green Realty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.00%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

