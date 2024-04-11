Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FMN opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $36,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,467 shares of company stock valued at $504,237.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

