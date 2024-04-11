Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

