abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 857,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 399,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 241,893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,979 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

