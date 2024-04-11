DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 168.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DCGO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DocGo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DocGo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DocGo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

