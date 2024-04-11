KeyCorp Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $150.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $129.76 on Thursday. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $138.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

