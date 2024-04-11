Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $63,086,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,540,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

