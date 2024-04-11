Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.36.

Shares of FRPT opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -158.80 and a beta of 1.23. Freshpet has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

