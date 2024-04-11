Mizuho Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $100.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. Glaukos has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $436,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,464 shares of company stock valued at $23,405,250. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1,098.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 287,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.