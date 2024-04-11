Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s current price.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of LWSCF opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.