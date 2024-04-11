Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s current price.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of LWSCF opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $9.92.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
