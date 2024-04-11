JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.08.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 1 year low of $159.78 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

