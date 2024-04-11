Wolfe Research Reaffirms Peer Perform Rating for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 28.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.