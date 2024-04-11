MetisDAO Price Reaches $88.51 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $464.73 million and $22.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $88.51 or 0.00126283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013604 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,292.50 or 1.00289069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 89.93026543 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $24,780,012.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

