Comparing bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) & The Competition

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -249.68% -18.55% -11.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 812 1297 31 2.60

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 4.90%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.02, meaning that their average share price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.83 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.61 billion $106.24 million -0.57

bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies rivals beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

