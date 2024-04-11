Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Announces Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

