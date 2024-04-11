Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Decreases By 88.9%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of SWVLW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Swvl has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

