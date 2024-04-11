Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMID stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.