Imperial Oil Limited Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $74.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.