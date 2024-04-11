AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

About AirNet Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.