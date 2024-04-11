AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
About AirNet Technology
