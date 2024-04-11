XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on XP Power
XP Power Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at XP Power
In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total value of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 High-Yield Stocks In Rebound Mode: How High Can They Go?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- NVIDIA Enters Correction: Worry or Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Taylor Morrison: A Home Building Stock You Can Buy at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.