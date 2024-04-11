XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 1,088 ($13.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The company has a market capitalization of £257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,417.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,156.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,249.65. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 682.41 ($8.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.50).

In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total value of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

