FY2024 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.06.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.