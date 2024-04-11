Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

STOK has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

