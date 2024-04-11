Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Lowered by Roth Capital

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

PPTA stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $34,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $58,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

