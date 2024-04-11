Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUV. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

