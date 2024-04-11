eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $66.49 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,455.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.41 or 0.00867793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00131776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,687,017,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,687,067,173,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

