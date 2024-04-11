Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Increases By 143.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTLW. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $55,000.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.