StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

STEP stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.25. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $37.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 90.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after acquiring an additional 367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 351,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

