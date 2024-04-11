Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Rises By 93.9%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALSAW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Alpha Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.