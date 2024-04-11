Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Now Covered by CL King

Analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

